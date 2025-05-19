AECOM announced on Monday that it has been appointed by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport to provide site supervision consultancy services for the redevelopment of King Fahad Sport City in Riyadh.

The project is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader preparations to host two major international events — the AFC Asian Cup in 2027 and the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

AECOM said in a statement that it will support the stadium’s transformation into a venue that meets FIFA’s requirements and international best practices for sports infrastructure, drawing on its global experience in delivering complex sports venues.

The firm’s construction management division, AECOM Hunt, will also play a consulting role in the project. Known for its portfolio of sports and entertainment facilities across the U.S., AECOM Hunt will contribute expertise in managing large-scale venue transformations.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

