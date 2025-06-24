The recent unveiling of the Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone (SEZ) signals more than just a new development zone. It represents a turning point in Oman’s economic journey—an ambitious, forward-looking initiative designed to reshape how we do business, attract capital, and integrate with regional and global markets.

Located right on the border with the United Arab Emirates, in Al Buraimi Governorate, Al Rawdah SEZ is not just well placed—it is perfectly positioned. It links Oman directly with the UAE’s vast logistical and financial infrastructure while remaining rooted in Oman’s vision of inclusive and sustainable growth. This is an opportunity that deserves serious attention from the private sector, investors, SMEs, and government entities alike.

This zone is unlike anything we’ve built before. It offers seamless cross-border access via the Rawdah border post and is strategically connected to two of the Gulf’s most important ports—Sohar in Oman and Jebel Ali in Dubai. The ability to shift goods quickly, cut customs delays, and operate within both Omani and Emirati markets from a single base is a game changer. For businesses focused on speed, efficiency, and cost reduction, this is precisely the kind of setup we need in today’s unpredictable global trade environment.

Moreover, the development is backed by world-class players. DP World, the globally respected ports operator behind Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone, is the majority partner in the zone’s development. This isn’t just a real estate investment—it’s a serious, strategic partnership. Oman’s Public Authority for Special Economic Zones (OPAZ) has joined hands with DP World through Mahadha Development Company to bring international expertise together with national development goals. When such experienced partners are involved, it sends a strong message to the market: Al Rawdah SEZ is built to deliver.

The first phase of the project includes a dry port with a handling capacity of 1.24 million containers annually. That’s not just infrastructure—it’s economic muscle. It gives businesses flexibility in managing imports, re-exports, and regional supply chains. Combined with dedicated roads, services, and utilities, it allows manufacturers and logistics firms to operate with confidence and speed.

But what truly excites me as an economist is the policy framework behind this zone. Oman’s new unified law on Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (Royal Decree 38/2025) simplifies how businesses engage with SEZs. We now have a consistent, transparent, and investor-friendly legal foundation. The law allows for full foreign ownership, 10-year tax holidays (with possible extensions), customs exemptions, and easy profit repatriation. Perhaps most importantly, it introduces a one-stop-shop for licensing—cutting red tape and improving the investor experience significantly.

This is precisely the kind of bold regulatory reform the business community has been calling for. It’s also perfectly in line with Oman Vision 2040, which emphasizes economic diversification, job creation, private sector growth, and knowledge transfer. Investors are not just being asked to set up shop; they’re being welcomed into a system that respects their capital and time.

The target sectors also show a smart and balanced strategy. Manufacturing, logistics, food processing, mining, pharmaceuticals, plastics, and safety services are all part of the initial rollout. These industries not only generate jobs and exports, they also bring technical know-how, help grow SMEs around them, and create demand for local services—from transportation to maintenance to hospitality.

SMEs, in particular, have a lot to gain from this development. Al Rawdah is not just for large multinational firms. The ecosystem being built offers opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises to plug into regional value chains. If we plan wisely, SMEs can provide support services, sub-contracting, packaging, distribution, and even tech-based solutions to the major tenants of the SEZ.

What makes this zone even more relevant is its timing. Our trade with the UAE reached a record $15.2 billion in 2024. Al Rawdah SEZ is perfectly positioned to drive that number higher. By reducing friction and encouraging co-location of Emirati and Omani businesses, we are laying the groundwork for more value-added exports and regional production. This is not just about Oman serving the UAE; it’s about both countries co-building competitive industries.

Of course, no project of this scale is without challenges. Regional competition is fierce. Human capital development remains critical. We must ensure that our education, training, and business development programs are aligned with the needs of the zone. However, these are not reasons for hesitation—they are reasons for action.

I call on Omani entrepreneurs, business owners, and investors to view Al Rawdah SEZ as more than a project—it is a platform. A platform to reach new markets, to collaborate with regional players, to test innovations, and to scale with confidence. It is a place where the private sector can lead, supported by a responsive government and strong international partners.

For government stakeholders, Al Rawdah offers a chance to redefine governance around economic development. Fast-tracking approvals, integrating logistics systems, and enabling digital trade should be priorities. Let this be the model for how Oman does business going forward—efficient, connected, and globally competitive.

In summary, Al Rawdah SEZ is not just another development zone. It is a symbol of what is possible when vision meets execution, and when partnership replaces isolation. Let us seize this opportunity—together.

Dr Yousuf Hamed al Balushi

The writer is founder and CEO - Smart Investment Gateway, economists, board adviser & business transformation mentor.