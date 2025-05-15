Muscat: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MOHUP) has invited bids to design and build marina infrastructure (breakwater) in the proposed Al Khuwair Downtown project.

The scope of the project includes designing and building main breakwaters, designing and building low-crested breakwaters, and the protection of pipes coming from the Ghubrah desalination plant.

The project will be situated near the desalination plant, adjacent to the current Ministries Area, which will remain intact but will undergo remodeling over time.

Construction work on the project is expected to begin towards the end of this year and is expected to redesign the urban landscape of the country.

Extending over 3.6 million sqm, the Al Khuwair Downtown project will include a cluster of buildings with 35 to 40 floors, a marina, a waterfront with beaches and sports facilities, and a canal.

By 2040, the project aims to accommodate over 45,000 individuals, featuring 7,000 office units and metro railway connectivity.

Throughout the compact and walkable development, Transport-Oriented Development (TOD) principles will encourage the use of public transportation with good connections to transit services underpinning smart mobility, including light rail transit, bus rapid transit, and water taxis.

Pedestrian activity is encouraged by introducing passive shading and cooling to the public realm, alongside cycle infrastructure to improve the safety and usability of active transport modes, while capitalising on the carbon savings of minimising private vehicle use.

