Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is likely to award a key consultancy contract for the development of roads and drainage infrastructure in the Al Khor Industrial Area (Phase 1) in the second quarter, according to a source aware of the details.

The tender, issued on 6 March 2025, is for a consultancy contract covering concept, preliminary and detailed design, MEP, quantity surveying, and lead design services.

“Bid submissions closed on 20 April 2025, and the award is expected by the end of June,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that Ashghal plans to complete the project by December 2027.

The project is located on a 3.7 square kilometre undeveloped desert site in Zone 75, Al Khor, and will comprise industrial units, commercial spaces, warehouses, storage facilities, and worker housing.

