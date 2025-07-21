UAE-based real estate developer Madar Developments has expanded its legacy brand portfolio, introducing the 11th edition under the Tulip Oasis Collection, in Dubai.

Featuring 99 premium apartments, Tulip Oasis 11 Residences is set for completion in September 2026, offering residents and investors elevated living experiences in the heart of the Majan district.

Thoughtfully created and designed by Madar's in-house team of designers, architects and construction experts, Tulip Oasis 11 Residences will encompass expansive signature homes consisting of 48 one-bedroom and 51 two-bedroom apartments that focus on wholesome living in a vibrant community.

With a gross development value of AED130 million ($35.4 million), Tulip Oasis 11 Residences marks the developer's fourth premium property launch in Majan since 2023, thus showcasing the growing demand for elevated lifestyles in the community.

Younes Al Arab, Managing Director at Madar Developments, said: "At Madar Developments, we blend elevated designs and expansive spaces with functionality to deliver the best possible living experiences. Tulip Oasis 11 Residences exemplifies our dedication to quality and innovation, while reflecting our commitment to creating premium developments that offer lasting value and comfort in vibrant communities such as Majan."

Strategically located in one of Dubai’s most promising and upcoming residential areas, Tulip Oasis 11 Residences provides convenient access to Dubai’s leisure and commercial districts, including Global Village, Dubai Hills Mall, and Dubai Marina, while providing serene views of the city skyline.

It will feature beautifully designed homes and premium amenities curated for modern living, stated Al Arab.

With a focus on wellness and lifestyle, residents will enjoy a fully equipped gym and yoga area, swimming pool, plunge pool, sauna rooms, a children’s play area, BBQ area, EV charging stations, and a welcoming lobby lounge, providing a community environment that prioritises comfort and connection, he added.

Al Arab said the development has been carefully designed to blend a sense of harmony and space, with an abundance of natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive open living areas.

"The apartments will include matt finish porcelain tiles, marble-textured kitchen counters, and dark oak wood fittings, seamlessly combined with marbling features and natural tones for a warm aesthetic and timeless elegance. Furthermore, each apartment offers a fully equipped kitchenette, dedicated laundry and storage areas, bespoke walk-through wardrobes with concealed LED lighting and spacious storage," he stated.

To woo investors, Madar Developments is offering a flexible 40/60 payment plan with prices starting at AED988,000 for a one-bedroom and AED1.42 million for a two-bedroom apartment, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

