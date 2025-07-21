Egypt - Golden View Developments has announced the launch of its latest flagship project, “TO-GTHER,” located in the South Academy area of New Cairo.

The mixed-use development will feature hospitality, tourism, commercial, administrative, and medical units, aiming to set a new standard for integrated urban projects in the district.

According to the company, TO-GTHER is supported by a strategic alliance with several prominent international partners. Hilton – Inn Garden has been selected as the hotel operations consultant, bringing the expertise of one of the world’s largest hospitality brands, which manages over 8,500 hotels across 123 countries.

Orange will serve as the project’s technology partner, responsible for developing advanced infrastructure that includes smart control systems, energy management, and internet connectivity. This is expected to transform TO-GTHER into an AI-powered smart community.

Administrative and co-working spaces within the project will be managed by Regus, part of the globally recognised IWG Group. Hospitality units will be operated by BirdNest, which has managed over 15 large-scale real estate developments in Egypt.

Architectural and planning work is led by Hafez Consultants, whose five decades of experience include more than 1,500 residential projects. Golden View has also appointed EHAF as the general engineering consultant, ranked among the world’s top 20 firms in hotel, commercial, and innovative design. Landscape and outdoor spaces will be designed by Plan OKO, while RDJW – UK will act as the owner’s representative, auditing and ensuring that the project aligns with its investment vision and delivery timeline.

The choice of South Academy reflects strong local demand: the area includes around 2,400 existing villas, eight international schools, and one international university, serving a community of over 30,000 residents. Despite this, quality integrated real estate offerings remain limited, presenting a significant opportunity for the project.

Golden View explained that the name “TO-GTHER” reflects the company’s vision of unifying all stakeholders—clients, investors, and partners—into a single cohesive community. It creatively merges the words “TOGETHER” and “GATHER TO,” highlighting the project’s ambition to become a dynamic platform where diverse expertise and opportunities converge.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

