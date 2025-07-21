Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning is expected to award the master plan and detailed design contract for its Al Jabal Al Aali mountain destination project in Al Jabal Al Akhdar in the third quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

The tender for consultancy services was issued on 12 June 2025, with a submission deadline of 10 July 2025,

“The contract award is expected in August 2025,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The scope of services includes detailed masterplan and infrastructure design for Al Jabal Al Aali, encompassing planning, architecture, engineering and infrastructure design, tender preparation, tender launch, and award for both infrastructure and building elements.

The high-altitude destination, spread over an area of 11.8 square kilometres, integrates residential, hospitality and multi-functional elements across three villages - Eastern Souq Village, Western Cliff Village, and Wadi Al Harbi Village. It will offer 2,500 residential units and accommodate more than 10,000 residents.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2029.

Canada-based AtkinsRéalis won a preliminary master plan ideas competition and was commissioned by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning for the preparation of the vision and concept masterplan, according to the firm’s website.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.