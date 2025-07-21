Cairo Capital Developments has announced the delivery of the first phase of its flagship residential project, Lake West 1, located in Sheikh Zayed City.

Yasser Khalaf, Chairperson of Cairo Capital Developments, said the Lake West project spans 43 feddans on Waslet Dahshour Road and is being developed entirely through self-financing. Comprising two phases, the first has already been handed over to residents, while the second phase is on track for completion within the next two months.

The upcoming phase includes 123 villas and is being executed by Cairo Capital Contracting—a sister company with over 30 years of experience in the Saudi market, Khalaf noted.

He added that 96 villas from the first phase have been delivered and are now occupied, emphasising the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest construction standards as it completes the remainder of the project. Positioned as the largest development on the Waslet Dahshour Road, Lake West is set to become a model residential community in this prime West Cairo location.

Khalaf concluded that Cairo Capital Developments is simultaneously working on four projects in Sheikh Zayed City as part of an ambitious expansion strategy. These projects, he explained, are diverse in scope and designed to meet a range of market needs, reflecting the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in one of West Cairo’s most promising real estate markets.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

