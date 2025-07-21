Al Mirage Developments, a leading Egyptian real estate company, has join hands with global hospitality group Hilton for the groundbreaking of its two luxury hospitality projects - Hilton Tower project and Hilton Hotel - in the New Administrative Capital east of Cairo.

Al Mirage Developments also announced the commencement of excavation and leveling work just two months after the official launch of the project to clients - a remarkably swift timeline.

Strategically located, the Hilton Tower and Hilton Hotel project enjoys a prime location overlooking the Green River, situated on the capital’s most prominent street - North Ben Zayed Axis - and is directly adjacent to both the Eastern Axis and the Green River.

The Hilton Tower project and Hilton Hotel will boast 250 hotel rooms and 30 serviced apartments, along with sky villas. The administrative and hotel units range in spaces from 30 to 95 sqm, with the flexibility to combine multiple units as needed.

The project embodies the company’s vision of delivering real estate products that align with the state’s ambition to build a world-class city in the New Administrative Capital. Additionally, the project seamlessly blends international quality with local standards, remarked Dr Mohamed Selim, the Chairman of Al Mirage Developments after signing the deal with Alessandro Redaelli, Vice President at Hilton Worldwide.

A mixed-use development, it comprises commercial, administrative, and hospitality properties. It includes two floors of retail space, several floors of office units, and a hospitality section with two hotels managed by Hilton Worldwide: Hilton Tower and Hilton Downtown, said the top official.

Partnering with a global brand like Hilton adds exceptional value to the Hilton Tower project and Hilton Hotel, enriching the real estate offerings in the New Administrative Capital, he stated.

Al Mirage, he said, was keen to begin construction works at an early stage following the project’s launch, reflecting its genuine commitment to its clients and underscoring the company's seriousness and reliability.

"The project is only 5 minutes from the New Capital Airport, 3 minutes from the Ministries District and the Financial District, and near Egypt’s Grand Mosque and the Gold Market," stated Dr Selim, who is also a Member of Parliament.

He revealed that the company has successfully sold out the first two phases of the Hilton Tower project in record time, highlighting the appeal of the innovative and fully integrated development to its target customers.

The project offers a range of competitive advantages, most notably its prime location at the heart of the New Administrative Capital’s tourist tower district, in addition to its distinctive architectural design and high-end technical specifications.

Dr Selim said the third phase of the project, which will include exclusive advantages for clients, will soon be launched. The entire project will be completed and handed over within the next three years.-TradeArabia News Service

