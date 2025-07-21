UAE-based Amwaj Development has announced that steady progress is being made on its flagship residential community - Starlight Park - located in Meydan District 11, with the construction work nearly 50% completed.

Having broken ground in April 2024, Starlight Park continues to surpass expectations, said a statement from Amwaj Development.

This achievement reinforces the market’s confidence in one of the UAE’s fastest-growing real estate developers, just 15 months after its market entry, it stated.

Starlight Park is a four-building, freehold residential development offering 172 well-designed apartments in Meydan’s District 11. Available in one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations, each home features premium finishes, built-in TV consoles, custom wall treatments in master bedrooms, and integrated cabinetry.

Italian-brand appliances, including an Elba gas oven and hob, microwave, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, and washer/dryer, come standard in every unit, alongside dedicated parking.

Designed with resident wellbeing in mind, each building is equipped with a rooftop pool, fitness studio, rooftop cinema, indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, yoga and boxing studios, padel tennis courts, EV charging stations, and a private lounge.

Amwaj Development said the first apartment has already been fully completed, setting a project record and validating its promise to deliver the full development by Q2 2026.

This pace underscores the company’s commitment to both operational excellence and customer trust, stated the developer.

In a dual achievement previously celebrated, Starlight Park had successfully topped out across all four towers, with 100% of the superstructure now completed.

Today, Amwaj has swiftly advanced into interior finishing and MEP installations, keeping the project well ahead of schedule, it added.

On the prime development, CEO Murad Saleh said its consistent progress reflects the integrity and promise embedded in Amwaj’s leadership.

"Starlight Park is a residential project that will defy expectations – a community built on trust, speed, and sustainability, and we’re proud to set a new benchmark for delivery in the UAE market," he stated.

"Sustainability remains at the core of Amwaj’s philosophy. In collaboration with its sister company, Green Gardenia Landscaping, Amwaj is bringing to life a nature-inspired living environment that balances eco-conscious design with modern convenience, creating a development that is as green as it is groundbreaking," noted Saleh.

"As every milestone is reached, Amwaj reaffirms its commitment to quality, speed, and community-centric design, strengthening its reputation as a reliable partner in shaping the future of Dubai’s residential landscape," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

