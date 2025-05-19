Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology has inaugurated a new mountain road (Argout-Sarfait) in Dhalkut, Dhofar Governorate, as part of its efforts to enhance the efficiency of Oman’s road network.

The Minister, Eng. Saeed bin Hamoud Al-Maawali, stated that the road will improve connectivity to Dhalkut and the border crossing with Yemen and has been designed to meet the highest technical standards for all weather conditions.

The project included construction work and a revised route to ensure sustainability while avoiding landslide-prone areas. A local contracting firm was responsible for the project, which involved a 13.5 km road, retaining walls, drainage systems, and safety signage.

Additionally, the ministry has begun work on several major infrastructure projects in Dhofar, including:

- Raysut-Mughsail dual road (33 km),

- Mughsail bridge project (11% completion),

- Atin Tunnel project in Salalah (75% completion, expected to ease traffic congestion during the khreef season),

- Sultan Taimur Road dualization (6.8 km, 31% completion),

- Farouq Road dualization (7.6 km, 35% completion).

The ministry remains committed to improving Oman’s road network and enhancing traffic safety while supporting economic growth and development.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

