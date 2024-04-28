Iraq’s Council of Ministers has endorsed the purchase of electricity from the waste to energy Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project located in Nahrawan, east of capital Baghdad, local news website Baghdad Today reported last week.

The report said the council has mandated the Ministry of Electricity to purchase the electricity produced by the project.

It said the National Investment Commission (NIC) has been tasked with circulating the study related to the project through the High Committee for Coordination between Provinces.

The report also quoted NIC's Chairman Haider Muhammad Makiya as saying that the project will be awarded soon while re-confirming that 15 local and foreign companies submitted bids for the project.

The deadline for bid submission was 31 March 2024.

Located in Nahrawan area, the project is being procured on Design, Build, Own, and Operate (DBOO) basis and is designed to handle nearly 3,000 tonnes of waste.

