Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman's total electricity generation recorded a significant growth of 12.6 percent by the end of May 2025, reaching 18,948.9 gigawatt per hour.

This is an increase from 16,829.3 gigawatt-hours during the same period in 2024, according to preliminary data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Al Dakhiliyah Governorate's electricity generation increased to 1,760.7 gigawatt-hours by the end of May 2025. Musandam Governorate also saw electricity generation rise by 19.2 percent, totalling 185.8 gigawatt-hours, while electricity generation in Muscat Governorate increased by 5.5 percent to 116.7 gigawatt-hours.

In North and South Al Sharqiyah Governorates, electricity generation reached 3,831.7 gigawatt-hours, marking a 4.1 percent growth. Total production in North and South Al Batinah and Al Dhahirah Governorates was approximately 10,501.6 gigawatt-hours, an increase of 1.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

In contrast, Dhofar Governorate recorded a decrease of 4 percent in electricity generation amounting to 2,281.5 gigawatt-hours. Electricity generation in Al Wusta Governorate also slightly declined by 0.7 percent, reaching 60.4 gigawatt-hours.

Statistics showed that Oman's net electricity generation—which includes purchases by the Oman Power and Water Procurement Company and the Rural Areas Electricity Company—increased by 13.1 percent to 18,483.1 gigawatt-hours by the end of May 2025, compared to 16,339.3 gigawatt-hours at the end of the same period last year.

On the other hand, the quantity of water produced in Oman saw a slight decrease of 0.9 percent by the end of May 2025, reaching approximately 206.5989 million cubic metres, compared to 208.5631 million cubic metres during the same period in 2024.

