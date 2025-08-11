Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has announced that work has begun on the kingdom's first major utility-scale solar project being set up for electricity generation.

The key facility, which is located in the kingdom's southern region near Bilaj Al Jazayer, will have a planned production capacity of up to 150MW electricity.

Being developed in partnership with the private sector, the project forms part of national initiatives to enhance the kingdom’s reliance on renewable energy sources and contributes to Bahrain’s target of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

According to EWA, this initiative is a cornerstone of the kingdom’s National Renewable Energy Plan, which aims to raise the share of clean energy to 20% of Bahrain’s energy mix by 2035.

Once operational, the plant is expected to generate electricity sufficient to meet the needs of approximately 6,300 homes and will contribute to an annual reduction of over 100,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, thus reinforcing Bahrain’s environmental sustainability goals and energy resilience.

Announcing the start of work, Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, President of EWA, said the project was among the most strategic initiatives led by EWA, reflecting its commitment to building a sustainable energy ecosystem.

The plant, which is coming up on a 1.2 sq km area, will be utilising the latest advancements in solar energy technologies to optimise output and efficiency, he stated.

By strengthening partnerships with the private sector, the project aims to scale up renewable energy capacity, reinforce energy security, and support the infrastructure required for continued urban and economic development, he added.

To advance the development process, EWA will be launching a Global Market Sounding exercise on August 14 to engage with local and international developers and stakeholders.

This step aims to present the project’s technical and commercial framework and ensure broad engagement in the competitive tender process, said the Bahraini utility.

The tender is scheduled to be issued in the fourth quarter with commercial operations expected to begin in Q3 2027.

EWA is seeking expressions of interest from leading developers for their active participation in market sounding process and playing an active role in shaping the future of clean energy in Bahrain.

A consortium of specialised firms has been appointed to provide advisory services throughout the project lifecycle - starting from feasibility studies, planning, and technical oversight through to commercial operation.

This includes KPMG Fakhro as financial advisor, WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff as technical advisor and Trowers & Hamlins as legal advisor.

