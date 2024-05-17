Saudi Arabia-based ACWA Power Company said that it has been granted the commercial operation certificate for phase C of the Shuaa Energy 3 project in Dubai.

Phase C added 300 megawatts (MW) to the total project capacity, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The plant has achieved commercial operation with a total capacity at 900 MW.

ACWA Power owns a 24% stake in the Shuaa Energy 3 project.

The 50 billion UAE dirham ($13.65 billion) Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site solar park in the world, with a planned capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030.

When fully completed, the solar park is expected to reduce 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

