Iraq has nearly completed project to add around 300 megawatts (MW) to a gas-turbine power station in the Northern Kirkuk Governorate, the official Alsabah daily said on Wednesday.

The project, which will be finished in mid-May, will boost the total power generation of “Dibs” plant to 800MW, it said, quoting Electricity Minister Undersecretary Adel Karim.

“The project includes a second phase, which will add 160MW…we expect the station to be fully operational in Summer 2025,” Karim said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

