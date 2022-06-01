Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) is expected to award the main construction contract for its Al Zour to Fadhili Interconnection Grid by the third quarter of 2022.

“The tender for the main construction contract was issued in February 2022 with bid submission scheduled on 19 May 2022. The contract is expected to be awarded by August 2022,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves the construction of a 250-kilometre interconnection linking Al Zour in Kuwait to the Fadhili in Saudi Arabia.

The project is an extension to the existing double-circuit 400 kV, 50 Hz line from Al Zour to Ghunan in Saudi Arabia with an intermediate connection at Fadhili and associated substations completed in 2009 as part of Phase 1.

The project is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that the estimated cost is $120 million.

The GCC grid connects the power grids of the six Arab states of Kuwait, Saudi

Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)