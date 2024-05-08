Saudi Arabia - Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons and Saudi-based development firm Dar Al Omran Company have announced plans to launch a new luxury property in Madinah as part of its regional expansion strategy.

The new-build hotel, to be located at the heart of Madinah, will feature 246 guest rooms and suites, multiple distinct restaurant and lounge concepts as well as other key amenities including expansive meeting and event space, a fitness centre and a spa.

The conceptual architectural design of the hotel is by international architecture firm HKS, while LW Design Group will be leading the interior design of guest rooms and public areas, with AvroKO heading the interior design of the lobby, reception and dining outlets.

"As we continue to grow our portfolio in the Kingdom, we are thrilled to introduce Four Seasons Hotel Madinah to one of Saudi Arabia’s most fascinating markets," remarked Bart Carnahan, the President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons.

"Four Seasons Hotel Madinah will be steps from the Prophets Mosque, closely connected to the cities of Makkah and Jeddah via high-speed railway network and 20 minutes from the Madinah International Airport," he stated.

"Together with our partners at Dar Al Omran Company, we are dedicated to honouring the historic importance of Madinah and the significance it holds as a highly-revered destination for the Islamic world while welcoming a new generation of visitors to uncover all the city has to offer," he stated.

The new property will be headed by General Manager Waleed Sobhy, whose Four Seasons tenure began 20 years ago as Outlet Manager el Cairo at Nile Plaza.

From there, Sobhy took on progressively senior roles, leading him to become Director of Food and Beverage at Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at The First Residence.

Most recently, Sobhy played an integral role in the multi-million dollar renovation and enhancement project of the award-winning Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh as Resort Manager, introducing new accommodations, meeting and event spaces, culinary outlets, and beyond to the beloved property. Sobhy will soon begin building the preopening team that will bring the new Hotel to life.

"It is with great pride that I take this next step in my Four Seasons career with a new property that adds to Four Seasons growing, dynamic portfolio in the Middle East," said Sobhy on his appointment.

"It’s an exciting time as we prepare to open our doors later this year, creating a new luxury experience that deeply honours the importance of Madinah, while introducing the legendary personalized and unscripted service that only Four Seasons can offer," he added.

