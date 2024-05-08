Saudi Arabia - Global hospitality major Hyatt has announced that one of its affiliates has entered into management agreements with Knowledge Economic City (KEC) for two new Hyatt-branded hotels - Hyatt House Madinah KEC and Hyatt Centric Madinah KEC.

Set to open in a highly anticipated development, Knowledge Economic City in Madinah, these properties will add a combined 576 keys to Hyatt’s portfolio in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Further signaling Hyatt's commitment to the strategic growth of its portfolio in key markets that matter to guests and owners, Hyatt Centric Madinah KEC will mark the debut of the lifestyle brand, Hyatt Centric, in the Kingdom.

Hyatt House Madinah KEC will include 446 residentially-styled rooms, ensuring comfortable accommodation for all types of travellers looking for a home away from home.

Hyatt Centric Madinah KEC will feature 130 modern rooms and suites with art and styling elements that celebrate the character of Medinah. The lifestyle hotel will seamlessly blend functionality with boutique charm, providing a local home-base for savvy travelers returning from city exploration.

Once operational, each property will participate in World of Hyatt, the fastest growing loyalty program, that offers over 44 million members the ability to earn a variety of benefits such as room upgrades, free nights, late checkout, bonus points and more.

The location of the KEC development project is unique in its direct connection with the five most important roads in Madinah and marks the KEC company as one of the leading developers in Saudi Arabia.

KEC is set to develop a world-class destination that will offer residents and visitors of Madinah a lifestyle with integrated service, using technology and knowledge to link together the development’s various components.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Knowledge Economic City on plans to bring the Hyatt Centric and Hyatt House brands to the exciting KEC development, enhancing the tourism landscape in Madinah," remarked Javier Águila, group president, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Hyatt.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key market in Hyatt’s growth strategy in the Middle East and these upcoming properties in KEC reflect our dedication to expanding our brand footprint in new and desired destinations, stated Aguila.

"We are also excited to debut the Hyatt Centric brand in Saudi Arabia, as we continuously aim to offer more choice to our World of Hyatt members looking to discover the magic of Madinah from the heart of the city," he added.

