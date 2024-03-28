Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and JERA Co., Japan’s largest power generation company, will develop an industrial steam and electricity cogeneration plant for Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP), a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and France’s TotalEnergies.

The greenfield plant will produce electricity and steam for the Amiral petrochemical complex, which is being developed in Jubail in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

Expected to be operational in 2027, the cogeneration plant will supply up to 475 megawatts (MW) of power generation and approximately 452 tonnes per hour of steam from advanced combined cycle gas-fired technology.

The cogeneration plant will include power and steam generation systems, gas and water receiving systems, and gas-insulated switchgear interconnections while meeting stringent efficiency standards imposed by the Saudi Energy Efficiency Centre.

The project also has provision for the future installation of a CO2 capture plant capable of hydrogen co-firing. The plant will be developed by a special purpose entity owned by TAQA (51 percent) and JERA (49 percent) on a 25-year build, own, and operate basis extendable by five years on mutual agreement. TAQA and JERA will also operate and maintain the plant through an O&M special purpose entity.

The Amiral petrochemical complex is expected to house one of the largest mixed-load steam crackers in the Arab Gulf region.

