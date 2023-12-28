India's top engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that one of its key subsidiaries - Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) - has secured large power infrastructure orders - valued in the range of Rs25 billion to Rs50 billion ($301 million to $602 million) - from its prime GCC markets of UAE and Kuwait.

Unveiling the details, L&T said its key PT&D Business has bagged an order from the UAE for providing engineering, construction, installation, testing and commissioning services for a 400/132kV substation. The scope of work includes associated transformer, reactor and substation control and monitoring systems (SCMS).

In Kuwait, the business has won an order to establish 400kV overhead transmission lines along with associated 400kV underground cable interconnections. This transmission segment of more than 100km route length will help to evacuate and generate power.

Additional orders have been won in ongoing substation orders in the region, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

