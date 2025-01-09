NMDC Energy has been awarded a $$1.136 billion contract by Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) for the installation of subsea gas pipelines and onshore engineering, construction, and dredging works for the second-phase renewal project of the Tung-Hsiao Power Plant in Taiwan.

The company will be responsible for the design, construction, and installation of marine pipelines at depths ranging from 10 to 55 meters, extending between Taichung and Tung-Hsiao on Taiwan's west coast, it said in a statement published on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange on Thursday.

This includes executing works to connect the pipeline between the shore and the offshore area, over a distance of approximately 1,000 meters between the offshore section and the landfall, and dredging operations of roughly 6 million cubic meters.

NMDC Dredging & Marine, a subsidiary of NMDC Group, will undertake the dredging works, the statement said.

