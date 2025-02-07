Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is expected to award the construction contract for 132KV OHL & cable works between Shams 400/132KV Substation and Margham Gas (MRGHMGAS) 132/33KV Substation and Associated Works in the second quarter of 2025, according to a source.

The scope of the project involves design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning overhead line, cables and associated infrastructure between the two substations.

The tender was issued on 8 October 2024 with bid closing date first extended to 23 January 2025, and subsequently extended to 6 February 2025.

“The contract award is expected in May 2025,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that the project completion target is the third quarter of 2026.

DEWA has received four bids for the project from Centaur Electromechanical Contracting, Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon, Kalpataru Projects International and IMCO Engineering & Construction.

The lowest bid received was $35 million while the highest bid received was $78 million.

During the third quarter of 2024, DEWA commissioned two 132 kV substations, and 426 11kV substations, the DFM-listed utility had announced in November last year.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

