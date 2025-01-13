KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy is awaiting the response of the State Audit Bureau to the tender for providing highly efficient and sustainable engineering services for open-cycle gas turbines and their auxiliary equipment for Station 2 at the Subiya Power Plant, at a total cost of KD 45.960 million.



According to informed sources, the ministry had previously obtained approval from the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) to award the contract to the company with the best financial and technical bid. The tender was then referred to the State Audit Bureau, which is currently conducting an audit and study. The tender aims to implement precise and efficient engineering works and maintenance to extend the lifespan and ensure the safe operation of the plant, particularly during the summer months when high temperatures present huge challenges for all stations, including Subiya. The Subiya station is one of nine power and water production stations in the country.



The installed capacity of the Subiya station is 7,046 megawatts from gas and steam units, accounting for more than 34 percent of the ministry’s total production capacity, which is 20,250 megawatts. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Works reported that its “Emergency Switchboard” handled a total of 2,983 reports in December.

The highest number of reports came from the Farwaniya Governorate, with 606 reports, followed by the Capital with 560, and Jahra 538.

The Ahmadi Governorate reported 472 reports, while Hawalli 259, and the Expressways 194; the Sanitary Engineering Sector recorded 176, Mubarak Al-Kabeer 124, and Operations Department handled 54 reports.



In terms of asphalt quality, the ministry provided detailed statistics from the Asphalt Department for the same period. A total of 432 visits were conducted to factories and 7 samples were taken for testing. Additionally, 151 laboratory tests were carried out, and 48 samples were collected from asphalt laying sites.

The department issued 4 certificates and analyzed 4 gaps during this time. These efforts demonstrate the ministry’s ongoing commitment to maintaining the quality and safety of infrastructure across Kuwait.

