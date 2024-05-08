MUSCAT: Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP) has secured Oman's energy and water future by signing renewed purchase agreements with four key power and desalination plants.

The signing ceremony, held under the auspices of Abdulsalam bin Mohammed al Murshidi, Chairman of Oman Investment Authority (OIA), marks a significant step towards continued stability in the country’s electricity and desalinated water supply.

These agreements ensure a reliable flow of power and water by extending existing contracts with established facilities. The move comes after Nama PWP issued the 2024 Electricity and Water Procurement Tender, providing an opportunity for existing plants nearing the end of their contracts to secure renewals.

The signing ceremony, held under the patronage of Abdulsalam bin Mohammed al Murshidi, Chairman of Oman Investment Authority (OIA), marks a significant step towards continued stability in the country’s electricity and desalinated water supply.

The agreements collectively secure over 1,500 megawatts (MW) of electricity and 200,000 cubic metres per day of desalinated water for up to nine years. This translates to continued operation of four critical plants namely Barka 1 which is independent Water and Power Plant, Barka 2 that contributes 703 MW of electricity and 120,000 cubic metres of desalinated water per day, Al Rusail Power Plant which provides 184 MW of electricity to the national grid and Manah Independent Power Plant (Al Ghubrah Power and Desalination Co. LLC), a joint venture between Nama PWP and ACWA Power.

This strategic move by Nama PWP not only ensures immediate energy and water security but also demonstrates confidence in the capabilities of these established plants. It underscores Nama PWP's commitment to providing a stable and reliable supply for the Sultanate of Oman's growing needs.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

