Kuwait Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy (MEW) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its 300 MVA power transformer at Sulaibiya station (W) in Al Jahra Governorate by the third quarter of 2024, according to a source close to the project.

“The bid evaluation for the EPC contract is currently ongoing and the contract award is expected to be by the end of September 2024. The tender was issued on 28 May 2023 and the bid submission was postponed from 11 July to 19 September 2023,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The commercial bidders include National Electrical Panels Company ($17 million) and National Contracting Company ($16 million), officials from two companies confirmed.

The scope of work involves the design, engineering, materials procurement, quality management, factory inspection/testing, transport and delivery to site, installation, construction, site inspection, testing and commissioning, all associated work and services. It also includes supply and installation of HV/MV power cables and terminations, AC/DC Auxiliary Power Supply, Control/Protection System Communication System, Air conditioning System, Fire Detection/Alarm and Safety and Fire Protection System, Civil/Structural works and Mechanical works

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

