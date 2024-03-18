A project to link Kuwait’s power grid with that of Iraq will be completed before the end of 2024 as part of a greater power connection between Iraq and Gulf oil producers, Iraq’s Electricity Minister has said.

Ziad Fadil told the official Iraqi News Agency in weekend comments that the link with Kuwait would supply Iraq with nearly 500 megawatts (MW) while another power connection with Jordan would be commissioned within the next few days.

“The power link with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is moving ahead….nearly 45 percent of the link from the Kuwait side has been completed and it will be ready before the end of 2024,” Fadil said.

He said the link with Jordan’s power network would supply Iraq with at least 150 MW in the first stage.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

