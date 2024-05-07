Iraq’s Parliament is close to passing a landmark renewable energy law that will focus on attracting foreign capital to the sector, a deputy has said.

The Parliament has debated the first part of the law and has started discussing the second part before sending it back to the cabinet for approval, said Anid Al-Kaabi, a member of Parliament’s Electricity and Energy Committee.

“The Parliament is now debating the second part and the law is expected to be passed in the near future,” he told Aliqtisad News network, adding that the law will give attract foreign capital for renewable energy projects in the country.

Iraq, OPEC’s second largest oil producer, has already awarded solar power projects to France’s TotalEnergies and other foreign companies as part of post-war plans to tackle a wide electricity supply gap.

Read more: Iraq pursues plan to enact renewable energy law

Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.