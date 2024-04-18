OPEC producer Iraq is pushing ahead with plans to enact a law governing the renewable energy sector following the award of several solar power projects.

The Parliament’s Electricity and Energy Committee said it would host several officials separately to listen to their opinion about the country’s first renewable energy law.

“There is a need to go ahead with steps to enact a law to organise renewable energy projects and activities,” it said in a statement published by the official media.

Iraq, which controls the world’s fifth largest oil deposits, has awarded solar power projects to TotalEnergies of France and other foreign firms with a combined generation capacity of around 7.5-gigawatts (GW) and there are plans to offer more contracts.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.