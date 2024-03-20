Iraq is planning to build its largest solar power plant after a law governing renewable energy projects is approved by the government, an Iraqi deputy has said.

Sabah Subhi, a member of Parliament’s Oil and Gas Committee, said the OPEC member’s landmark renewable energy law is still under discussion and would be passed by Parliament after it is endorsed by the Cabinet.

“The Parliament is extremely interested in passing this law…after the law is enforced, a project to build Iraq’s largest solar power plant will be launched,” he told the official Iraqi News Agency on Wednesday without mentioning the project’s capacity.

Iraq, which controls the world’s fifth largest extractable oil deposits, has awarded solar power projects over the past year with a combined generation capacity of 7.5 gigawatts (GW).

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

