Cement exports from Saudi Arabia declined 17.8% to 524,000 tonnes in January 2024, compared to 638,000 tonnes in January 2023, Aljazira Capital said in its new report.

Domestic sales stood at 4.48 million last month, rising 4.7% from 4.28 million tonnes.

Clinker inventories reached 40.67 million tonnes in January, an increase of 16% year-on-year (YoY) and 1.8% month-on-month (MoM), surpassing the 40 million tonnes level for the first time since September 2020.

The total utilisation rate of the cement sector in the Kingdom stood at 63.8% last month, declining 312.2 basis points year-on-year.

The sales-clinker production ratio hit 95.7% in January, the report added.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

