Cement exports from Saudi Arabia jumped 41.3 percent to 944,000 tonnes in July 2023, compared to 668,000 tonnes in July 2022, Aljazira Capital said in its new report.

Local sales stood at 3.86 million last month, rising 5 percent from 3.67 million tonnes amid better demand.

Clinker inventories stood at 39.1 million tonnes in July, an increase of 8.6 percent year-on-year and 1.3 percent month-on-month, recording the highest growth in eight consecutive months.

The total utilisation rate of the cement sector in Saudi Arabia stood at 66.3 percent in July, advancing 15 basis points year-on-year.

The sales-clinker production ratio reached 95.9 percent last month, the report said.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

