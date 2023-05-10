Cement exports from Saudi Arabia fell 22.4 percent to 790,000 tonnes in April 2023, compared to 1.02 million tonnes in April 2022, Aljazira Capital said in its new report.

Local sales stood at 2.60 million tonnes last month, down 13.9 percent year-on-year and 37.8 percent month-on-month as two-thirds of the month was occupied by Ramadan and Eid holidays.

Clinker inventories stood at 36.8 million tonnes last month, increasing 6.1 percent year-on-year and 4.7 percent month-on-month.

The total utilisation rate of the cement sector in Saudi Arabia was at 66 percent in April, falling 75 basis points year-on-year.

The sales-clinker production ratio stood at 69.5 percent last month, the report said.

