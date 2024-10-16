China’s Hithium Energy Storage Technology Co and Saudi-based MANAT, founded by Engineer Nabilah AlTunisi, announced on Wednesday the formation of their joint venture, Hithium MANAT, to establish a BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia with annual capacity of 5GWh (Gigawatt-hour)

The JV will leverage Hithium's global expertise in energy storage and Hithium MANAT's local insight to better serve the Saudi market, according to a press statement by Hithium.

The announcement was made at Solar & Storage Live KSA, where Hithium unveiled its energy storage solutions tailored for desert applications.

Headquartered in Xiamen, with locations in Shenzhen, Chongqing, Munich, Dubai, New York and California, Hithium has supplied 40GWh of BESS projects to date.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.