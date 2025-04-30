Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy (MEW) is currently studying an initiative to establish four solar photovoltaic (PV) power plants with a combined capacity of 2,000 megawatts (MW), according to a report by local Arabic language newspaper Al Rai.

The project is expected to be implemented within a year - by summer 2026 – to address the country’s ongoing electricity shortage, which has persisted since last year, the report said.

Quoting informed sources in the ministry, the report said solar power projects require significantly less time to complete compared to fossil fuel-based power plants, which typically take three to four years to build, in addition to at least one year for tendering and awarding contracts.

Kuwait’s is targeting 15 percent share for renewables in its energy mix by 2030.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

