Doosan Bobcat has announced that its vertically integrated subsidiary, ‘Mottrol’, which specialises in hydraulic components, is expected to relaunch as ‘Doosan Mottrol’.

Mottrol produces travel and swing motors, pumps, main control valves and other hydraulic components for construction equipment. In response to equipment electrification, Mottrol has also been developing ‘E-Drive’, a technology for inverters, and swing and travel devices that can electrically drive and control machines.

Doosan Bobcat stated on October 15 that its executives, including CEO and Vice Chairman Scott Park, visited Mottrol's headquarters in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do, South Korea. This marked Doosan Bobcat management's first official visit since it completed the acquisition of Mottrol on October 4.

Doosan Mottrol

The executives toured the production plant in Changwon. Scott Park announced the new beginning at a town hall meeting attended by some 200 blue- and white-collar employees by declaring Mottrol's name change to ‘Doosan Mottrol’.

At the town hall, Park stated: "I am truly delighted and proud to welcome the employees of Doosan Mottrol to the Doosan Bobcat family, whose world-class quality has been well proven through many years of partnership. We aim to double Doosan Mottrol's sales in the next five years by achieving 'win-win' results and creating synergy."

Doosan Bobcat acquired Doosan Mottrol to assure a stable supply of core components and enhance product competitiveness through vertical integration. Doosan Mottrol expects to grow from product and regional diversification as it seeks to expand its target market from large construction equipment to medium and small construction, agriculture and logistics equipment.

Quality standards

Youngmin Kwon, President of Doosan Mottrol, remarked: "We are happy to take the first step towards becoming a global leading company alongside Doosan Bobcat. We will strive to improve quality standards further and accelerate the development of new products."

Doosan Mottrol will continue independent management as a separate entity while seeking synergies for external expansion as a subsidiary of Doosan Bobcat, such as securing growth momentum as a global player.

