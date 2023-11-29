More than 2,200 exhibitors from more than 150 countries are gearing up for the upcoming Big 5 Global, a major construction industry event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), set to take place in Dubai next month.

The MEASA has over $7 trillion in active projects with $3.8 trillion worth of recently awarded projects, Big 5 Global reported, citing data from ABiQ.

Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from December 4 to 7, 2023, the event is expecting over 68,000 attendees eager to capitalise on trillion-dollar opportunities.

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, former Minister of Climate Change & Environment in the UAE, will outline key strategies for a sustainable construction future at the Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit, facilitating collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Other high-profile speakers include Dr. Ali Al Jassim, Chairman of Emirates Green Building Council; Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of Buildings Regulation & Permits Agency, Dubai Municipality; Dr. Antonio Nanni, President of American Concrete Institute Ibrahim Al-Ghamdi, Board Member & Chief Sustainability Officer, Albawani Holding; and Alaa Abu Siam, CEO of Middle East & South Asia, Egis.

Ben Greenish, Senior Vice President – Construction, dmg events, organiser of Big 5 Global, stated: “The event not only enhances the diversity of offerings with the participation of over 2,200 exhibitors but also fosters international collaborations and promotes cross-border partnerships.”

The 44th edition will feature eight specialised events covering the entire construction value chain. These include Big 5 Heavy, Middle East Concrete, Windows Doors & Facades Event, Gulf Glass, HVAC R, Middle East Stone, the Urban Design & Landscape Expo and FM Expo.

Supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, Big 5 Global will unite global leaders in construction, industry professionals, regulators, and innovators to provide a comprehensive perspective on steering the construction sector towards a sustainable future.

During the Big 5 FutureTech Summit, attendees will hear from global experts on how to embrace the changes brought by technology and digitalisation on planned and future projects as they collaborate towards Construction 5.0.

The event will have 20 country pavilions from Germany, Italy, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, the UK, Turkey, Cyprus, India, Austria, China, among others.

The free-to-attend Big 5 Talks will host a series of discussions providing invaluable insights under ten streams: concrete, facades, facilities management, geotechnical, HVAC & MEP, offsite & modular, project management, solar, technology and urban design & landscape.

Big 5 Global will bring together architects, designers, urban planners and AI experts at Everything Architecture on December 7, with discussions on three key themes: biophilic urbanism, carbon-neutral design and the impact of AI on architecture.

This year’s Big 5 Global will celebrate the third edition of the Big 5 Global Impact Awards, recognising innovation, sustainable development, technology and digital achievements in the construction industry in 19 categories.

Nearly 100 finalists will undergo intense competition for the coveted awards.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

