EGFCO (Egypt Gas GF-CORYS Piping Systems), a joint venture comprising Egypt Gas, Switzerland's GF Piping Systems, and UAE's GF CORYS Middle East, announced the completion of a major polyethylene (PE) pipe manufacturing plant in Egypt.

The facility, located in the industrial zone of 10th of Ramadan City, will produce PE pipes for the gas and water distribution market.

Karim Sadek, Managing Director of EGFCO, highlighted the importance of the new plant in meeting the growing local demand for infrastructure materials, noting it will support national ‎development projects such as Hayat Karima, which aims to improve living conditions in rural areas, and the Moskabal Misr initiative, focused on agricultural and industrial development.

Sadek didn’t elaborate on the new plant’s annual capacity or investments involved but said that in addition to local demand, it will cater to export markets in North and East Africa.

“The ‎project aligns with the national strategy to transform Egypt into a regional hub for ‎manufacturing and exporting in various fields,” he said.

GF Piping Systems, a division of Georg Fischer, acquired 51 percent stake in Corys Piping Systems in November 2023.

