Rheem, a leading global manufacturer of innovative and energy-efficient air conditioning and water heating solutions, continues to strengthen its regional presence with the ongoing success of its packaged air conditioning (AC) factory in Dubai, UAE.

The state-of-the-art plant – Rheem’s first manufacturing facility in the GCC – was established at the Dubai Investments Park (DIP), Jebel Ali, in 2021. Today it produces high-quality commercial AC solutions, designed to meet the demands of the GCC market and climate.

Operated by Rheem MEA Manufacturing, the factory is equipped with the latest manufacturing technologies. The products manufactured here also adhere rigorously to Rheem’s stringent quality standards and U.S. regulations.

The factory delivers several benefits to Rheem MEA, its partners, customers, and the wider regional economy. Firstly, the factory supports the local economy through job creation and partnerships with local suppliers. Approximately 70% of components are sourced from UAE-based suppliers, enhancing supply chain efficiency and boosting regional industries. It also ensures easy access to spare parts for customers, minimising downtime and ensuring seamless operations.

Secondly, regional manufacturing operations enable Rheem MEA to enforce robust quality control processes which ensure the highest standards of functionality and reliability. These including component qualification, Design Failure Mode and Effect Analysis (DFMEA), and extensive performance testing. Production Part Approval Process (PPAP) is also strictly followed, ensuring compliance with ISO 9001:2015 standards.

Thirdly, Rheem’s UAE manufacturing facility exemplifies the company’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. By producing locally, the facility significantly reduces its shipping needs – and its carbon footprint. The facility also operates on a zero waste-to-atmosphere principle, featuring a reclaim system for refrigerants and helium gases. Additionally, the installation of solar panels at the plant reduces carbon emissions by 275,000 kg annually, underscoring Rheem’s dedication to sustainable energy practices.

Since its opening, the facility has received notable recognition. In 2023, Rheem MEA was shortlisted for ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ at the CIBSE UAE Annual Awards, and it won the ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ award at the Climate Control Awards 2024, highlighting its dedication to excellence, innovation, and sustainability.

In addition to its manufacturing facility, Rheem MEA has also launched three regional Innovation and Learning Centers (ILCs) in the past four years – one in the factory, one in Dubai’s Silicon Oasis, and one in Riyadh, KSA. These centers host training sessions, conferences, and workshops for HVAC professionals and also feature showrooms displaying Rheem’s innovative HVAC systems and water heating solutions.

Brian Hempenstall, VP and GM, Rheem MEA, says: “Our regional manufacturing facility epitomizes our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and quality. It also demonstrates our dedication to supporting the local economy and providing reliable, energy-efficient solutions to customers across the region.”

