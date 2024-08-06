Technomak, a turn key EPC company specialising in field of oil and gas, FPSO and renewable energy, will add another 500,000 square feet in Hamriyah Free Zone (HFZA) in Sharjah to build a new factory. This will increase the total area of its facilities in the free zone to 1.8 million sq ft.

This expansion brings Technomak’s investment in HFZA to AED661 million ($180 million), up from AED440.7 million, reflecting the free zone’s competitive advantages and its appeal to international investors.

It will boost the company's plant production capacity from 16,000 to 28,000 tonnes per annum of modular steel structures. Technomak is a specialist in modular control rooms and data centres, offering process design and extensive modularisation solutions for both offshore and onshore projects including topsides for FPSO, HVAC/HVDC platform for offshore and Subsea structure for offshore.

Signing of MoU

The major expansion was announced during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Technomak and HFZA. The event was attended by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA, and Mohammed Hanifa, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Technomak, along with other senior officials and stakeholders from both sides.

Founded in 2004, Technomak employs 1,500 people worldwide and has completed over 600 projects across global markets. The company headquartered in Hamriyah freezone is a leading EPC provider in Middle East, with operations spanning from Australia, US, Africa and Far East.

Global competitive advantage

Al Mazrouei emphasised that the growth in company investments within the Free Zone mirrors the high quality and efficiency of the services offered. He attributed HFZA’s status as a premier global investment destination for specialised industries to the wise vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He stated: “The expansion of our clients' investments and their activities from Sharjah to international markets signifies the competitive advantages we provide in terms of services, strategic location, and our attentiveness to investor needs. This not only enhances their business but also supports their growth and development. We are committed to this approach and will spare no effort to offer all necessary facilities to prioritise the interests of our customers.”

Business-friendly environment

Haxer Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Technomak, said: "We chose HFZA as our primary hub due to Sharjah's strategic geographical location, the state-of-the-art infrastructure available, and the favourable policies and legal regulations that support business growth."

He added: "Our decision to expand in HFZA was also influenced by the business-friendly economic conditions, the emirate's proximity to key regional and global markets, and the easy access to skilled labour. These factors contributed to our decision to enhance our global service capabilities and meet our clients' project requirements effectively."

