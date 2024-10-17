Saudi Arabia’s Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company (SILZ) has signed a lease agreement with Sapphire, a strategic investment of Alat – a PIF entity – to build a light manufacturing facility at Riyadh Integrated.

The manufacturing facility, scheduled for completion in 2025, will serve as a state-of-the-art manufacturing centre with a gross floor area of 40,000 square feet. The strategic partnership between SILZ and Sapphire will focus on manufacturing of enabling technologies for automation of advanced industrial applications.

Dr Fadi AlBuhairan, CEO of SILZ, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Alat while expanding Riyadh Integrated’s world-class manufacturing and logistics facilities, further establishing this Special Integrated Logistics Zone and the kingdom as vital hubs to domestic, regional, and world trade and industry. This partnership aligns with our mission and commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 and the drive to spur economic growth and diversification, create quality jobs, and position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub.”

Strategic manufacturing base

Sapphire’s new facility at Riyadh Integrated will also enhance its own capabilities in the region, acting as a strategic manufacturing base in the Middle East.

Amit Midha, CEO of Alat, said: “This is an important milestone for Alat as we are moving towards establishing manufacturing operations in our quest to create a world class hub for electronics and advanced industrials in Saudi Arabia.”

“This strategic partnership between SILZ and Sapphire allows Alat to secure land at a strategic location to set up sustainable manufacturing operations.”

SILZ provides manufacturing businesses with fully integrated inventory systems with direct linkages between investors, suppliers, customs and government. It will also offer innovative regulatory frameworks and unique tax system advantages and global connectivity.

