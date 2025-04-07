ISTANBUL - Turkish authorities are set to raise electricity and natural gas prices for some users from Saturday, Turkey's EPDK energy regulator said on Friday.

EPDK said in a statement that electricity prices will be increased by 25% for residential use and 10% for industrial use while natural gas prices will be increased by 20% for industrial use and 24.2% for electricity producers, as per state energy importer BOTAS prices.

There will be no change in natural gas prices for residential use as of Saturday, the EPDK also said.

