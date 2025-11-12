Oman’s Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP) announced it has received 18 submissions for qualification from international and local consortiums and companies for the Sultanate’s first waste-to-energy (WtE) project, to be developed in Al Barka in the South Al Batinah Governorate.

PWP, the country’s sole offtaker for electricity and water, is coordinating the project with Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah).

Companies from the United States, China, Spain, Switzerland, Japan, Singapore, Kuwait, France, the UAE, and Oman have submitted qualification documents under the first phase of the tendering process launched on 3 August 2025.

Estimated to cost 385 million Omani riyals ($1 billion), the qualification phase for the project closed on 21 September 2025.

The Barka WtE project will process up to 3,000 tonnes per day of municipal solid waste using grate incineration technology over a 190,000-square-metre site, producing between 90 and 100 megawatts (MW) of power. The facility is expected to generate 757 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually, while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 302,000 tonnes per year.

The project’s commercial operation date has been advanced to the fourth quarter of 2030, from the earlier target of the second quarter of 2031.

The consortiums include:

1. Satarem America; Al Ramooz National and Al Tasnim Enterprise

2. Eternal Industrial Investment, Sinoma Energy Conservation and Shanghai Environment Group Co.

3. Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al-Kharafi & Sons for Construction, Horsol Switz Engineering Asia Pte, Future Vision Engineering Services and Paprec Group

4. FCC Medioambiente Internacional and Eco Vision

5. Global Chemicals & Maintenance Systems and Beijing Geo Environ Engineering & Technology

6. Emirates Waste to Energy Co. and Urbaser

7. Seven Seas Petroleum and China Communications Construction Co.

8. Shanghai SUS Environment and ACWA Power

9. ITOCHU Corporation and Kanadevia Inova AG

10. Shenzhen Energy Group and Oman National Engineering & Investment

Standalone companies include:

1. China Tianying

2. Hunan Junxin

3. Veolia Middle East

4. BESIX S.A. (Co. SHJ. B.R.)

5. SUEZ International SAS (Oman Branch)

6. ASPEC for Contracting & Environmental Consultancy

7. China Everbright Environment Group

8. Keppel Seghers Engineering Co.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

