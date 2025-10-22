Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has announced that it has started work on its second district cooling plant in Jumeirah Village Circle, which on completion, will have a production capacity of 37,000 refrigeration tonnes (RT).

The company confirmed that the construction will proceed according to the approved schedule under the direct supervision of Empower’s in-house projects team.

Empower said the Jumeirah Village project is one of its largest and most prominent developments.

The company is building six advanced district cooling plants to serve the entire area, with a combined capacity of 256,000 RT.

The new plant, the second in the area, will join the existing world’s first unmanned district cooling plant, which has a cooling capacity of 49,000 RT, it stated.

Featuring advanced cooling technologies that offer high energy and water efficiency, the new plant will provide services to numerous residential, commercial, and hospitality buildings in the area.

Empower pointed out that the new plant will integrate the award-winning Thermal Energy Storage (TES) and Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) technologies to ensure the highest levels of efficiency and performance in producing and distributing chilled water.

"Empower continues its strategic expansion by developing and operating next-generation district cooling plants that leverage the latest and most sustainable global technologies," remarked its CEO Ahmad Bin Shafar.

The construction of the second plant in Jumeirah Village marks a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to enhance its operational capacity and meet the growing demand for district cooling services in the area, in line with the highest standards of environmental efficiency and technological innovation, he stated.

"Empower is committed to implementing advanced solutions that optimise energy consumption and preserve natural resources. These include the use of thermal energy storage technologies and treated water in district cooling operations, which enhance operational efficiency and reduce carbon emissions," he added.-

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).