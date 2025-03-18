Saudi Arabia - Hassana Investment Company has completed the acquisition of a 40% stake in Berain Water Company (Berain), a leading bottled water company in Saudi Arabia, from Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Rajhi & Sons Investment Company (Rajhi-Invest).

The strategic transaction marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between Rajhi-Invest and Hassana.

Berain is a key player in the bottled water sector in Saudi Arabia, offering its products under a well-established multi-brand portfolio. The company has a fully integrated business model, strategically positioned to leverage its robust manufacturing capabilities, efficient procurement processes, and an extensive logistics and distribution network.

With three state-of-the-art factories located in Riyadh and Jeddah, along with 24 storage and warehousing facilities across various cities in Saudi Arabia, Berain is well-equipped to meet the growing demand for its products across Saudi Arabia.

Ahmed W Alqahtani, CIO of Regional Markets at Hassana, said: "This transaction is aligned with Hassana’s long-term investment strategy to acquire well-performing businesses in the consumer sector with a stable and attractive cashflow profile underpinned by strong market fundamentals."

He added: "We are pleased to partner with Rajhi-Invest and we look forward to building a long-term partnership based on mutual benefit."

Mohamed A El Samman, Group CEO at Rajhi Invest, said: "This strategic partnership with Hassana is a testimony of Rajhi-Invest capability of building successful industrial players and a decisive step towards realizing our vision for Berain. We are looking forward to this partnership and anticipate a powerful synergy that will drive transformative growth for Berain across the Saudi FMCG landscape." - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).