Saudi-based Asheil Versatile Lighting Technologies (Asheil) has announced that it has secured prime land in Shaqraa Industrial City, located 180km northwest of capital Riyadh, for the establishment of its lighting manufacturing and technology hub.

The 6,800 sq m facility will not only produce high-performance lighting solutions for Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects, large-scale urban developments, and commercial infrastructure but also generate significant local employment opportunities.

By investing in localised manufacturing, Asheil said it is ensuring that Saudi talent plays a direct role in the kingdom’s industrial transformation, equipping the workforce with expertise in advanced manufacturing and energy-efficient lighting technologies.

The facility will integrate cutting-edge production techniques, energy-efficient LED technologies, and precision engineering, addressing both market demand and the need for a skilled, future-ready workforce.

By providing high-value job opportunities, Asheil will support the kingdom’s long-term economic diversification strategy while advancing technological self-sufficiency in the lighting sector, it stated.

This milestone strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a regional leader in advanced lighting production, reducing the kingdom’s dependence on imports while driving industrial growth, supply chain resilience and job creation, said a top official.

"Asheil is proud to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s transformation into a hub for advanced lighting technology," remarked Marco Fahd, the Chairman & CEO of Versatile International.

"This facility will not only provide international standard, high-quality, locally manufactured lighting solutions but will also create skilled jobs and provide new career pathways for Saudi professionals in manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain management," stated Fahd.

"We sincerely thank the Saudi government and our partners for their support in making this vision a reality," he added.

Saudi Arabia’s LED lighting market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.9%.

The kingdom currently imports significant volumes of lighting and signalling equipment, with China accounting for over 40 percent of its lighting imports, it stated.

By manufacturing locally, Asheil will help reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, enhance supply chain stability, and ensure customized, region-specific solutions for developers and infrastructure planners.

"With Versatile’s extensive project management experience and Haneco’s deep expertise in LED manufacturing, Asheil is set to become a transformative player in Saudi Arabia’s industrial landscape," said Nicho Teng, the Founder & Managing Director of Haneco Lighting and Co-founder of Asheil.

"Our integrated approach - spanning design, manufacturing, and after-sales support - will not only deliver high-performance lighting solutions but will also empower local talent with the skills and expertise needed to sustain and expand Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing sector," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).