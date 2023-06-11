Cement exports from Saudi Arabia rose 22.2 percent to 663,000 tonnes in May 2023, compared to 534,000 tonnes in May 2022, Aljazira Capital said in its new report.

Local sales stood at 3.94 million last month, up 12.4 percent from 3.50 million tonnes, as the Eid season occupied a third of the month.

Clinker inventories stood at 37.65 million tonnes in May, an increase of 4.4 percent year-on-year and 2.3 percent month-on-month, the highest level since November 2020.

The total utilisation rate of the cement sector in Saudi Arabia was at 66 percent in April, falling 75 basis points year-on-year.

The sales-clinker production ratio stood at 66.9 percent last month, the report said.

