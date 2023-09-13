Cement exports from Saudi Arabia fell 21.3 percent to 620,000 tonnes in August 2023, compared to 788,000 tonnes in August 2022, Aljazira Capital said in its monthly report.

Domestic sales stood at 3.96 million last month, down 9.6 percent from 4.38 million tonnes.

Clinker inventories stood at 39.5 million tonnes in August, an increase of 10.5 percent year-on-year and 1.2 percent month-on-month, recording the highest inventory level since September 2020.

The total utilisation rate of the cement sector in Saudi Arabia stood at 65.8 percent in August, 66.4 basis points year-on-year.

The sales-clinker production ratio reached 96.5 percent last month, Aljazira Capital noted.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

