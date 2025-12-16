RIYADH — Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef inaugurated the third edition of the "Made in Saudi Arabia" exhibition in Riyadh on Monday.

In his opening speech, the minister emphasized that "Made in Saudi Arabia" has become a national success story, enhancing the standing of Saudi products and expanding their reach to markets in 180 countries worldwide. He noted that the number of companies registered in the program has exceeded 3,700, while the number of registered products has surpassed 19,000, indicating the significant progress the program has made in just four years.

Alkhorayef affirmed that the exhibition represents a pivotal platform to highlight the development of Saudi industry, the quality of its products, and their competitiveness in local and international markets, and an important milestone for building strategic partnerships that support the growth of national industries.

Alkhorayef said that the "Made in Saudi Arabia" program, launched in 2021, embodies the Kingdom's ambition to become a leading industrial power regionally and globally, and to earn consumer trust for its products and services. This is achieved by encouraging local talent and innovation, promoting national products, and enabling companies to expand their reach and market their products both domestically and internationally, thereby supporting and sustaining the national economy.

Alkhorayef pointed out that the program directly contributed to the growth of Saudi non-oil exports, which reached a record high of SR515 billion in 2024 and a peak of SR307 billion in the first half of 2025. This reflects the role of industry as a cornerstone of economic diversification, in line with the goals of Vision 2030.

Alkhorayef commended the efforts of the Saudi Export Development Authority in facilitating access of Saudi products to international markets. This included the signing of 108 export agreements, the registration of 433 new importers on the "Import from Saudi Arabia" platform, and the licensing of nine export houses that have successfully accessed 21 countries, with total exports reaching SR390 million in 2025.

He also highlighted the role of the Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi Exim) in supporting non-oil exports by providing credit facilities exceeding SR100 billion since its establishment until the end of last September. Of this, more than SR5 billion was allocated to international trading houses operating in over 150 markets worldwide.

The minister said that this year's exhibition is being held under the theme "Building Empowerment," reflecting the work being done as a unified industrial system to enhance competitiveness and product quality, empower private sector partners, and build upon the successes achieved in previous editions, including the launch of the "Saudi Technology" brand and the "Export Houses" service.

Alkhorayef welcomed Syria as the guest of honor at the exhibition, with the participation of 25 Syrian companies under the slogan "We Are Alike," a step that reflects the depth of fraternal relations and opens broader horizons for industrial and economic integration between the two countries.

Alkhorayef emphasized the importance of partnership between the public and private sectors, expressing his appreciation for the support of government agencies and national companies for the "Made in Saudi Arabia" program. He commended the efforts of the Saudi Export Development Authority and the team working on organizing the exhibition. The minister expressed his hope for continued progress towards a globally competitive national industry.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).