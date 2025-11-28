Nigeria has formally joined the Arab Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Programme following the signing of a landmark membership agreement on the sidelines of the 5th AATB Board of Governors Meeting hosted by the Federal Government in Abuja.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Adeeb Y. Al Aama, Chief Executive Officer of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) and Secretary-General of the AATB Programme, and Mr. Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

The partnership provides a strategic framework to enhance Nigeria’s trade competitiveness, promote export diversification, strengthen priority value chains, and support capacity-building efforts aligned with national development goals.

Under the agreement, areas of collaboration will span trade promotion, agribusiness modernisation, SME development, trade facilitation, logistics improvement, business missions, and digital trade readiness.

Welcoming Nigeria into the programme, Eng. Al Aama described the country as one of Africa’s most dynamic and resilient economies with strong potential across agribusiness, energy, manufacturing, and digital industries.

He said the partnership would expand regional market access, strengthen trade finance opportunities, and support development priorities.

Minister Wale Edun reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening regional economic cooperation, noting that the agreement aligns with the government’s agenda to drive trade-led growth.

The AATB Programme, supported by Afreximbank, BADEA, the Islamic Development Bank, ITFC, ICIEC, and ICD, aims to boost trade and investment flows between African and Arab OIC member states.

Its interventions focus on agriculture and related industries, health and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and transport, petrochemicals, construction materials, and technology.

With Nigeria’s accession, the programme expands its regional presence and gains a significant partner in advancing inclusive and sustainable economic development across the continent.

